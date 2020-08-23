Francouz will start between the pipes in Monday's Game 2 matchup versus the Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Francouz entered Saturday's loss to the Stars after Philipp Grubauer suffered an ugly lower-body injury. While head coach Jared Bednar isn't revealing much about Grubauer's timetable, it's expected that Francouz will start in the crease for at least a few more games. Francouz held his own in relief Saturday, denying 18 of 20 shots but ultimately was statistically responsible for the 5-3 loss.