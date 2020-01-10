Francouz will be between the pipes at home versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz has played in just two of the club's previous seven contests, in which he posted a 0-2-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage. The netminder doesn't need to be perfect, considering he is backed up by the second best offense in the league (3.61 goals per game). The Penguins are averaging 33.0 shots and will look to pepper Francouz with rubber.