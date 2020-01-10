Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Friday
Francouz will be between the pipes at home versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz has played in just two of the club's previous seven contests, in which he posted a 0-2-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage. The netminder doesn't need to be perfect, considering he is backed up by the second best offense in the league (3.61 goals per game). The Penguins are averaging 33.0 shots and will look to pepper Francouz with rubber.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Not starting after all•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Defending cage versus Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.