Francouz will be between the pipes at home against the Red Wings on Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Francouz has played in just three of Colorado's previous 11 contests, in which he recorded a 3.33 GAA and .895 save percentage. After Monday's matchup, Francouz and the Avs will be off until Feb. 1 versus the Flyers thanks to the bye week and All-Star break.