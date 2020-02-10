Francouz will patrol the crease for Sunday's tilt in Minnesota, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

While Francouz is sporting a strong .924 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season, he's allowed three or more goals in four of his last five outings. One of those contests came against the Wild, where he yielded five goals on 37 shots in a Dec. 27 loss. Still, the rookie netminder has been mostly reliable for Colorado this season and should turn in a better performance this time around.