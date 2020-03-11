Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Getting look in cage Wednesday
Francouz will take on the Rangers on home ice Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Francouz hasn't fared particularly well between the pipes of late, surrendering three or more goals in each of his last four outings. He will aim to turn his fortunes around Wednesday versus a Rangers club notching 3.27 goals per game on the road, but his days as the workhorse netminder could be numbered if Philipp Grubauer's (lower body) tentative mid-March return date holds true.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Lacking goal support•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In crease Monday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets job done in San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back in net Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rough outing in Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.