Francouz will take on the Rangers on home ice Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz hasn't fared particularly well between the pipes of late, surrendering three or more goals in each of his last four outings. He will aim to turn his fortunes around Wednesday versus a Rangers club notching 3.27 goals per game on the road, but his days as the workhorse netminder could be numbered if Philipp Grubauer's (lower body) tentative mid-March return date holds true.