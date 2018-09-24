Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Getting start against Vegas
Francouz will be the road starter against the Golden Knights on Monday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
We don't know much about Francouz, as the netminder has spent his career in Russia playing in the KHL. He signed a deal with Colorado this offseason, but the 28-year-old seems unlikely to see much NHL time during the regular season. Francouz is stuck behind Semyon Varlamov and Philipp Grubauer on the depth chart.
