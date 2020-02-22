Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Going for third straight win
Francouz will start Saturday's road game versus the Kings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz is looking to card his third win a row Saturday evening and has a good matchup against Los Angeles, a team scoring only 2.51 goals per game this season, 29th in the NHL. Expect the Kings to struggle against Francouz, as the Avs netminder has posted a .981 save percentage over his last two starts.
