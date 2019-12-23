Francouz will be between the pipes on the road versus Vegas on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz hasn't recorded a regulation loss since Nov. 2 versus Arizona, as he is 8-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA in his previous 11 outings. The Czech netminder should continue to see an increased workload given his strong run of form and could even take over as the No. 1 option over Philipp Grubauer.