Francouz will defend the cage Tuesday against visiting Dallas, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Francouz has gone 7-1-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .927 save percentage over eight appearances this season. As visitors, the Stars have posted an 8-12-1 record while averaging 30.2 shots on goal and 2.38 goals for, ranking 17th and 29th, respectively. Dallas also holds the eighth-best road power-play percentage at 24.6.