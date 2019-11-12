Francouz will patrol the crease on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Francouz secured back-to-back victories after taking over for the injured Philipp Grubauer (lower body). In those contests, the netminder recorded a 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage. Backed by an offense the is converting at a rate of 3.65 goals per game (third highest in the league), the 29-year-old doesn't have to worry about being perfect and just has to keep it close.