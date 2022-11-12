Francouz will guard the home crease against Carolina on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Francouz has not played in the last two weeks as Alexandar Georgiev has started the last four games. Francouz has not had a good start to the 2022-23 campaign, going 0-3-0 and allowing nine goals on 88 shots. He was much better in his last start, stopping 22 of 23 New Jersey shots in a 1-0 loss. He will take on the Hurricanes, who are 9-4-1 and have scored 46 goals this season.