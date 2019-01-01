Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Heads back to top level
Francouz was called up from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Francouz suffered a loss in his Dec. 22 NHL debut against the Coyotes, permitting one goal on 22 shots. At the time, he was filling in for Semyon Varlamov who had been dealing with an illness, but the reason for Francouz's most recent promotion is unclear.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...