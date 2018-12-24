Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Heads to AHL
The Avalanche assigned Francouz to AHL Colorado on Sunday, TSN reports.
Francouz made his NHL debut Saturday against the Coyotes after Philipp Grubauer was lit up for four goals on 16 shots. The 28-year-old steered away 21 of 22 shots but was surprisingly pegged with the loss. Francouz could be in line to back up Grubauer next season if Semyon Varlamov leaves in free agency.
