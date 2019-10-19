Francouz will make his second career NHL start Saturday in Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Ron Knabenbauer reports.

Francouz made 34 saves for a win in his first NHL start, a 3-2 overtime victory against Arizona on Oct. 12. He'll be in tough Saturday, facing a Lightning squad that has scored at least three goals in all but one game in 2019-20. The Lightning have won three of their last four games, so Francouz will need to be sharp in this one if he's to come away with his second win of the campaign.