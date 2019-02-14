Francouz stopped 30 of 34 shots in AHL Colorado's 5-4 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

Francouz got into a couple of games with the Avalanche earlier this season, but he has spent virtually the entire campaign in the AHL. He's shown more good than bad (17-11-1, 2.82 GAA, .915 save percentage) with the Eagles and he has a history of performing well in both the KHL and on the international stage for his native Czech Republic. Semyon Varlamov is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and the 28-year-old Francouz appears to be more than ready to share time with Philipp Grubauer if that's the route the Avalanche decide to go in 2019-20.