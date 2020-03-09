Francouz will defend the crease on the road versus the Kings on Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz will appear in back-to-back games after stopping 22 of 25 shots against San Jose on Sunday. The Czech netminder has played in 11 of the Avs' previous 12 contests since Philip Grubauer suffered a lower-body injury versus Los Angeles on Feb. 15. At some point, the team may need to consider giving Michael Hutchinson another look in goal.