Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In crease Monday
Francouz will defend the crease on the road versus the Kings on Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz will appear in back-to-back games after stopping 22 of 25 shots against San Jose on Sunday. The Czech netminder has played in 11 of the Avs' previous 12 contests since Philip Grubauer suffered a lower-body injury versus Los Angeles on Feb. 15. At some point, the team may need to consider giving Michael Hutchinson another look in goal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets job done in San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back in net Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rough outing in Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls short in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Seeking seventh straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.