Francouz will patrol the crease during Wednesday's round-robin clash with the Stars, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Francouz has been excellent in 2019-20, compiling a 21-7-4 record while posting a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in 34 appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up the first NHL postseason win in a matchup with a Dallas club that only averaged 2.58 goals per game during the regular season, 26th in the league.
