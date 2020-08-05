Francouz will patrol the crease during Wednesday's round-robin clash with the Stars, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Francouz has been excellent in 2019-20, compiling a 21-7-4 record while posting a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in 34 appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up the first NHL postseason win in a matchup with a Dallas club that only averaged 2.58 goals per game during the regular season, 26th in the league.