Francouz will patrol the crease during Saturday's Game 3 against Arizona, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Philipp Grubauer started Friday's Game 3, so Francouz will get the nod for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 30-year-old backstop last saw action in the round-robin round, and he looked fantastic, turning aside all 27 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Stars. Nonetheless, the Avalanche seem pretty content with Grubauer as their No. 1 netminder, so Francouz may only continue to see game time in back-to-back situations going forward.