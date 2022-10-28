Francouz will defend the road goal against New Jersey on Friday, according to Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com.

Francouz has only started twice in seven games this season and has yet to pick up a win, going 0-2-0. Francouz has struggled as he has given up eight goals on 65 shots in the pair of losses. He will face a New Jersey team that has had plenty of scoring chances this season, having scored 23 goals in seven games.