Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal Friday
Francouz will tend the twine Friday in Vancouver versus the Canucks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Francouz's six-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday in an overtime loss against the Ducks. Four of those six wins came on the road, where he posted a 1.23 GAA and a .956 save percentage. He will aim to keep the road success gong Friday versus a Canucks team that has lost four straight games.
