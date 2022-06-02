Francouz will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers in Game 2 on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Francouz will step into the crease for the injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body) who will not be available for Game 2. During his relief appearance in Game 1, the 31-year-old Francouz stopped 18 of 21 shots in a winning effort. The Czech netminder figures to continue facing significant pressure from the vaunted Edmonton offense heading into Thursday's tilt.