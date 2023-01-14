Francouz is expected to start at home against Ottawa on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Francouz saved 27 of 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday. He's 4-6-0 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage in 10 contests this season. Ottawa has won five of its last eight games, bringing its record up to 19-19-3 this season.