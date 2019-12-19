Francouz stopped 31 shots in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

The last time Francouz lost a game in regulation was Nov. 2. He's gone 8-0-1 in regulation over 11 appearances since then, and the only loss on his record in that time was a 5-4 overtime defeat versus Calgary on Dec. 9. The 29-year-old boasts a sparkling 2.16 GAA and .934 save percentage in 15 games this season.