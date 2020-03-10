Francouz gave up three goals on 35 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Francouz has allowed 15 goals in his last four games, while his Avalanche teammates have scored 11 in that span. His regression late in the year has made Francouz an unreliable asset in fantasy, despite his season numbers at a 20-7-4 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Avalanche are back home Wednesday to face the Rangers.