Francouz (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game against the Jets after he was ran into, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Francouz was bowled over Jets forward Mark Scheifele, after he was driving the net and took contact from Avanlanche defenseman Samuel Girard. Francouz left just 31 seconds into the game, and was replaced by Adam Werner. As Francouz heads to the locker room to receive treatment, it's unclear when and if he'll return.