Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Looks to stay hot against Buffalo
Francouz will tend the home twine against the Sabres on Wednesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
The Avalanche are rolling with Francouz because Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is on the mend, but the former has a hot hand anyway. He's won three straight games, allowing just two goals and posting a .973 save percentage in the process. The Sabres are starting to heat up, however, as they've won five of six and averaged 3.7 goals per game in that stretch.
