Francouz allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Francouz played for the first time in nearly a month -- he was out with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old put in a solid effort, but the Avalanche's continued lack of dominance on offense and a couple of defensive lapses ended up in a defeat. Francouz has mostly been solid this year despite a 4-6-0 record; he also has a 2.83 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He'll continue to back up Alexandar Georgiev a majority of the time.