Francouz saved 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.
Francouz weirdly enough was beaten by a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period. Nevertheless, he snapped his two-game skid, bringing him up to 3-5-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .911 save percentage in eight starts this season. The Avalanche have been leaning on Alexandar Georgiev, so this was just Francouz's second start in Colorado's last eight games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falters on Bruins' home ice•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing Boston•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls short against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Weathers storm in OT win•