Francouz saved 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

Francouz weirdly enough was beaten by a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period. Nevertheless, he snapped his two-game skid, bringing him up to 3-5-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .911 save percentage in eight starts this season. The Avalanche have been leaning on Alexandar Georgiev, so this was just Francouz's second start in Colorado's last eight games.