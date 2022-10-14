Francouz will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, per Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960.

Francouz will get his first start of the season after Alexandar Georgiev guided the Avalanche to a win in Wednesday's home opener versus Chicago. The 32-year-old Francouz will draw a tougher opponent in the Flames, who won the Pacific Division last year. He allowed one goal on 22 shots in a relief outing, taking an overtime loss last March in his most recent game versus Calgary.