Francouz will start between the pipes in Saturday's exhibition match against Minnesota, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Francouz suffered losses in both of his NHL appearances last season, but the defeats weren't his fault as he was pretty sharp in each game, turning aside 33 of 35 shots. The departure of Semyon Varlamov has opened the door for the 29-year-old to step in as Philipp Grubauer's full-time backup in 2019-20, so he'll likely make around 20 starts this campaign.