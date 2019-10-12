Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Making season debut Saturday
Francouz will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
It's the first start of the season for Francouz after Philipp Grubauer tended twine in the Avalanche's first three games. Francouz has only two NHL appearances under his belt, but he went 27-17-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 49 games with AHL Colorado last season. The Coyotes have only managed five goals in three games as a team, so this seems like a safe start for coach Jared Bednar to figure out what he has in his 29-year-old backup goalie.
