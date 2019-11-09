Francouz will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Phillipp Grubauer (lower body) is on the mend, so Francouz will start a second straight game for the first time in his short NHL career. The 29-year-old backstop got away with a win Thursday night against the Predators thanks to nine goals of offensive support. Columbus has been sturdy on the road this season with 3.00 goals per contest, so Francouz will need a solid effort to mark his fourth win of the year.