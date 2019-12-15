Francouz (illness) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't appear Francouz should miss any time, as coach Jared Bednar relayed that Francouz still has a chance to start Monday's road game against the Blues. Francouz has been superb lately, going 5-0-1 in his last six starts and posting a .944 save percentage in the process. Philipp Grubauer may play even if Francouz is healthy, but if Francouz can't go, the team will likely recall Adam Werner to serve in a backup role.