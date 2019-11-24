Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Mops up mess but not enough
Francouz relieved starter Philipp Grubauer after one period Saturday and stopped all 12 shots he faced in a 5-3 loss to Toronto.
Grubauer was eviscerated by the Buds, but Francouz slammed the door shut. It won't be enough to earn him more starts, but consider him a solid activation when he's in the blue paint.
