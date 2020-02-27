Francouz made 31 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Colorado hasn't missed a beat between the pipes in the absence of Philipp Grubauer (lower body). Francouz has taken on the majority of the workload and has responded by winning his last four starts, racking up a spectacular .963 save percentage. He improved to 17-5-3 on the season with a 2.26 GAA and .927 save percentage and his play gives the Avalanche the luxury of not having to hurry Grubauer back from his injury.