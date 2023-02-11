Francouz won't start Saturday's road game against Florida, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Francouz appeared to be the starter after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate. However, Alexandar Georgiev led the Avalanche out for pregame warmups and he will play instead.
