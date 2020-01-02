Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Not starting after all
Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Francouz won't start Thursday against St. Louis, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer will get the nod in favor of Francouz, who could be back between the pipes as soon as Saturday against New Jersey.
