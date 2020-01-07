Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: On wrong end of shutout
Francouz made 32 saves on 33 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.
Francouz made a number of big saves in the goalie duel with Semyon Varlamov, but Anders Lee netted the lone goal necessary to give the Islanders a win. Chalk this loss up to no support for Francouz, who slipped to 11-4-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 18 appearances. Philipp Grubauer will probably take the second half of the back-to-back Tuesday against the Rangers despite Francouz's strong performance Monday.
