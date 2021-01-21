Francouz (lower body) won't dress for Thursday's clash with the Kings.
Francouz is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, but he'll have to make a quick recovery in order to have a shot at returning for Friday's game against Anaheim. With Francouz on the shelf, Hunter Miska will get the start in goal Thursday against LA with Philipp Grubauer serving as his backup.
