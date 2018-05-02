Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Pens one-year deal
Francouz signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Wednesday.
Francouz will be coming to North America for the first time in his career, having spent the past three seasons playing in the KHL. In 37 outings this year, the netminder posted a 17-11-5 record with a 1.81 GAA. With both Jonathan Bernier and Andrew Hammond set to hit free agency July 1, the 27-year-old could join the NHL right away, rather than starting in the minors -- though that decision likely won't come until closer to the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
