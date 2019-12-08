Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Perfect in relief
Francouz stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief Saturday in a 4-1 win over Boston.
Philipp Grubauer left with an undisclosed injury late in the first period with the score tied 1-1 and Francouz shut the door from there. There was no update on Grubauer after the game, so we don't know if he's hurt or sick. Francouz will assume the mantle of top dawg for now. Adjust your lineup accordingly.
