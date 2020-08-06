Francouz turned in a 27-save shutout Wednesday in a 4-0 round-robin victory over Dallas.

Francouz registered his first career NHL postseason victory in his first appearance, though he was well-supported by his teammates. Francouz took a backseat to Philipp Grubauer in Sunday's opener against St. Louis, but after logging a .923 save percentage during the regular season and turning in a steady effort Wednesday, Colorado coach Jared Bednar has a decision to make ahead of Saturday's clash with Vegas.