Francouz allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
Francouz didn't have to be at his best Friday, as the Avalanche held a commanding 4-1 lead after the first period. This was his third straight win, but he's been shaky with 10 goals allowed in that span. The Czech netminder has a 12-3-1 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 16 outings, though he's expected to be the backup to Darcy Kuemper more often than not. The Avalanche's next game is Sunday in Minnesota.
