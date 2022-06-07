Francouz stopped 30 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Francouz allowed as many goals Monday as he had in his first three combined appearances in the series, so this was far from his best effort. The Avalanche's offense bailed him out from a pair of two-goal deficits, and Artturi Lehkonen knocked in the game-winning goal just 1:19 into overtime. Despite the shaky play, Francouz remains undefeated in the postseason, winning all six of his games with 15 goals allowed on 160 shots. Darcy Kuemper (upper body) was healthy enough to back Francouz up Monday, and with another lengthy rest after the Avalanche's second sweep in three series this year, it seems likely the former will be in goal for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.