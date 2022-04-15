Francouz stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Francouz's shutout bid was spoiled by Jesper Bratt in the third period, but that was all he allowed to the Devils. This was Francouz's sixth straight win, though his playing time remains limited to one of every three games for the Avalanche over the last month. He's at 15-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 19 appearances. Assuming the recent workload pattern holds, Francouz is lined up for a start versus the Kraken next Wednesday.