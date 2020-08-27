Francouz surrendered four goals on 37 shots in a 6-4 win over the Stars in Wednesday's Game 3.

Francouz had a 3-1 lead to protect after two periods, but the Stars scored the next three goals to get ahead. The Avalanche bounced back with three tallies of their own, helping Francouz pick up his second win in five games. The Czech netminder has allowed 12 goals in those contests, which includes a relief appearance in Game 1 versus the Stars. Francouz will likely be back in goal as the Avs try to even the series in Friday's Game 4.