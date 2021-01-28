Francouz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
The move was made retroactive to Jan. 17, so Francouz is eligible to be activated at any time. The 30-year-old goalie has yet to appear in a contest this season. Francouz will need to be activated from injured reserve prior to suiting up for a game.
