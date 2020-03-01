Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Playing hot, hot, hot
Francouz made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.
Hot is hot, but Francouz is absolutely sizzling. He has allowed just eight goals on a six-game winning streak. And overall, he's 19-5 with a 2.24 GAA and .929 save percentage. Francouz is a must-play right now.
