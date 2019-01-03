Francouz allowed a goal on 13 shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

The Avalanche pressed the 28-year-old into service after Grubauer yielded four goals on 14 shots through just over a period of play. Francouz fared much better, but he did yield the eventual game-winning goal. The Avalanche ended the night with three unanswered goals, but the hole was too deep to dig out of Wednesday. Francouz owns a .943 save percentage in two NHL appearances this season.