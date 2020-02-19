According to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, Francouz was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus the Islanders.

Francouz has struggled since taking over as Colorado's No. 1 netminder for the injured Philipp Grubauer (lower body), suffering back-to-back home losses to the Kings and Lightning while posting a sub-par 3.75 GAA and .853 save percentage. The 29-year-old will attempt to get back on track in another home matchup with an Islanders squad that's only averaging 2.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, 28th in the NHL.